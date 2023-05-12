HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
Two women from Hassan die in accident in Channagiri

May 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A lecturer in Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan and her mother-in-law died in an accident near Channagiri in Davangere district on Thursday. 

The deceased have been identified as Soujanya, 48, and Mythri Devi, 70. Mythri Devi is the wife of coffee planter B.S. Gurunath, residing in Hassan.

Soujanya, her husband Rajesh, her in-laws Gurunath and Mythri Devi were returning from Davangere after attending a function, when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck. Rajesh and Gurunath suffered injuries, while the two women died on the spot.

