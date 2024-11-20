ADVERTISEMENT

Two women from Dharwad arrested for kidnapping their own children

Published - November 20, 2024 09:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police say that the two women were accompanied by their two accomplices one of whom made a ransom call

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi Dharwad Police have arrested two women from Dharwad and their two accomplices on the charge of plotting and kidnapping their own children and rescued six children.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has given the names of the arrested as Reshma and Priyanka, who are the wives of the Sambrani brothers residing near Toll Naka in Dharwad, and their two accomplices Sunil Kargiar of Bhuspet in Dharwad and Mutturaj B. from Shikaripur.

The women were allegedly in an illicit relationship with the two men.

Reshma and Priyanka have three children each from their marriage.

On November 5, they took their children Krishna Sambrani, Suraj, Sinchana, Sanvi, Satwik and Manvit on the pretext of dropping them to a residential school in Ranebennur, but did not return.

Reshma’s husband Deepak Sambrani filed a missing complaint at the Vidyagiri Police Station on the same day.

The Police Commissioner said that they sent teams to Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Bengaluru in search of the missing people and finally, traced the two women and their children in Attigere in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the family received a ransom call demanding ₹10 lakh for the safe return of the children forcing Deepak Sambrani to lodge a kidnap complaint.

Finally, the police team, led by Inspector Sangamesh Didiginal, brought them to Dharwad on Wednesday.

Among the accused, Mutturaj has a criminal background and it was him who made the ransom call.

The Police Commissioner said that the women’s plan was to leave the children here and settle down with their accomplices somewhere in North India to start a new life.

During interrogation, it was revealed that both Reshma and Priyanka, a widow, were in an illicit relationship with the two men who accompanied them.

The family objected to the relationship and the two women reportedly threatened it that they will leave the house taking the children with them.

All the arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

