Two women electrocuted in Belagavi

Published - August 05, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were electrocuted in Sulebavi village of Belagavi district on Monday.

Savita Oni, 34, and Kalavati Bidarawadi, 41, died after they came in contact with a live wire at Sri Valmiki Temple.

They were leaving the temple after cleaning it following a women’s self-help group meeting.

They did not know that a live wire had fallen in the water that had spilled on the ground.

When Savita was trying to close the iron gate, she suffered a shock. Kalavati who tried to pull her aside, also died. While Savita died on the spot, Kalavati died on the way to a hospital.

A case has been registered.

