GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women electrocuted in Belagavi

Published - August 05, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were electrocuted in Sulebavi village of Belagavi district on Monday.

Savita Oni, 34, and Kalavati Bidarawadi, 41, died after they came in contact with a live wire at Sri Valmiki Temple.

They were leaving the temple after cleaning it following a women’s self-help group meeting.

They did not know that a live wire had fallen in the water that had spilled on the ground.

When Savita was trying to close the iron gate, she suffered a shock. Kalavati who tried to pull her aside, also died. While Savita died on the spot, Kalavati died on the way to a hospital.

A case has been registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.