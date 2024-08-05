Two women electrocuted in Belagavi

Two women were electrocuted in Sulebavi village of Belagavi district on Monday.

Savita Oni, 34, and Kalavati Bidarawadi, 41, died after they came in contact with a live wire at Sri Valmiki Temple.

They were leaving the temple after cleaning it following a women’s self-help group meeting.

They did not know that a live wire had fallen in the water that had spilled on the ground.

When Savita was trying to close the iron gate, she suffered a shock. Kalavati who tried to pull her aside, also died. While Savita died on the spot, Kalavati died on the way to a hospital.

A case has been registered.