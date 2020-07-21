Two women die

Two women, including an anganwadi worker, died in Kalaburagi on Tuesday due to what was alleged denial of admission citing non-availability of ventilators and medical negligence.

The anganwadi worker (50) died on Monday night after several hospitals, according to her husband, refused to admit her citing non-availability of ventilators. She was identified as Akkanagamma Dayamani of Honna Kiranagi village in Kalaburagi district.

After Akkanagamma developed difficulty in breathing and low blood pressure, her husband, Chhatrapati, took her to seven hospitals, including Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences and ESIC hospital, for medical intervention only to be denied admission.

Chhatrapati said that after several hospitals in the city denied treatment for his wife, she died in an ambulance on the way to Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the other incident, a 55-year-old patient Gurubai of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the city was admitted to ESIC hospital. However, the hospital staff on Monday shifted the patient to GIMS citing lack of oxygen cylinders.

The patient breathed her last on Tuesday morning. Gurubai gave her swabs at the ESI hospital on July 11 but a report is yet to come. Gurubai’s family members said that the patient died due to medical negligence. The hospital failed to get her swab test reports in time due to which treatment was delayed, they added.