KALABURAGI 20 October 2020
Two women die as lightning strikes
Updated: 20 October 2020 20:25 IST
Two women died after being struck by lightning at Bhyrapura village in Siraguppa taluk of Ballari district on Tuesday.
Lightning struck Kavita (27) and Gangamma (40) when they were working in an agricultural field along with a group of women.
Kavita and Gangamma were killed on the spot. The other women are safe. A case has been registered by Serigeri Police.
