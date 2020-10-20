Karnataka

Two women die as lightning strikes

Two women died after being struck by lightning at Bhyrapura village in Siraguppa taluk of Ballari district on Tuesday.

Lightning struck Kavita (27) and Gangamma (40) when they were working in an agricultural field along with a group of women.

Kavita and Gangamma were killed on the spot. The other women are safe. A case has been registered by Serigeri Police.

