Two women die as car falls into tank near Holalkere

Two women died after the car they were in fell into a tank near Bommanakatte in Holalkere taluk on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Anita, 30, and her mother-in-law Rathnamma, 55, of Talya village in Holalkere taluk.

Manjunath, who resides in Bengaluru, was on the way to his native place with his wife Anita, mother Rathnamma and aunt Manjula, after attending a marriage at Biruru in Chikkamagaluru district. Manjunath lost control over the vehicle as he applied break to avoid hitting a stray dog and the car drove into the tank.

The local people rushed to the spot. They shifted the passengers to the hospital in Holalkere by an ambulance. Anita and Rathnamma died at the hospital. Manjunath and his aunt Manjula are safe. Holalkere police reached the spot and registered the case.

