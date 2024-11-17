 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women die as car falls into tank near Holalkere

Published - November 17, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two women died after the car they were in fell into a tank near Bommanakatte in Holalkere taluk on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Anita, 30, and her mother-in-law Rathnamma, 55, of Talya village in Holalkere taluk.

Manjunath, who resides in Bengaluru, was on the way to his native place with his wife Anita, mother Rathnamma and aunt Manjula, after attending a marriage at Biruru in Chikkamagaluru district. Manjunath lost control over the vehicle as he applied break to avoid hitting a stray dog and the car drove into the tank.

The local people rushed to the spot. They shifted the passengers to the hospital in Holalkere by an ambulance. Anita and Rathnamma died at the hospital. Manjunath and his aunt Manjula are safe. Holalkere police reached the spot and registered the case.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.