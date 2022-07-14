Two women caught smuggling hash oil into prison

Alert security staff of Karnataka Industrial Security Force on Tuesday caught two women in separate cases while they were allegedly trying to smuggle hash oil inside the Central prison of Parappana Agrahara on the pretext of visiting the inmates.

Woman police constable Asha Rani, while frisking Chaya T.R., found a plastic bottle of coconut oil concealed in her private part. Chaya had come to meet her relative under trial, Kalappa, and was subjected to frisking after she was given the visitor’s pass. Further verification found that the bottle had 55 gm of hash oil.

Red alert was sounded, following which the staff stepped up the security and doubled the checking. The staff checked Sangeetha Alphons and found 220 gm of hash oil concealed in her private part. Sangeetha had come to meet undertrial Lohith.

The total value of the seized hashish oil is estimated to be around ₹8 lakh, Mallikarjun, Superintendent of Central Prison, said in his complaint to the police on Tuesday.

Similarly, the security staff recovered 85 grams of hash oil worth ₹2 lakh concealed in a layer of a bag which came as a parcel for convict Mohan Srinivas on Tuesday. The drugs, packed in a plastic cover stitched inside the layer of a the bag, was detected by the security staff. Based on the complaint filed by Chief Superintendent of Prison , P.S. Ramesh, the Parappana Agarahara police have registered a case against the accused charging them under various sections of NDPS and Karnataka Prisons Act.

The detection coincided with the surprise visit of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the wake of a series of irregularities at the prison.