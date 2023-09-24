HamberMenu
Two women booked for cheating people in the name of Sudha Murthy

September 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police are on the lookout for two women who, posing as office assistants of author and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, were selling tickets in USD for a programme claiming that Ms. Murthy was the chief guest.

Based on the complaint filed by Mamata Sanjay, executive secretary of Sudha Murthy, the Jayanagar police charged the two accused, identified as Lavanya, and Shruthi, charging them under the IT Act and under cheating and impersonation.

The accused, according to the complainant, posing as members of Kannada Koota of Northern California, invited Ms. Murthy for the 50th anniversary programme to be held in California. Ms. Murthy declined, after which the accused in April continued to advertise on social media with the photograph of Ms. Murthy saying she is going to be the chief guest.

When Ms. Murthy’s office contacted the organiser, the accused Lavanya said she had confirmed her presence through a call in the first week of August. Lavanya, according to the complainant, is not only misrepresenting the facts, but also tarnishing the image of Ms. Murthy claiming to be the office staff of Ms. Murthy ‘s trust.

Further inquiries revealed that the accused had also advertised another programme called “Meet & Greet with Dr. Sudha Murthy” in the USA and sold tickets at 40 USD in collusion with Shruthi.

This is to cheat gullible people and make money misusing the name of Ms. Murthy , the complainant said, seeking legal action.

