Two women arrested in Bidar sedition case

The Bidar police on Thursday arrested Anuja Minsa, mother of a girl student who played a role in a controversial play in a private school and allegedly delivered dialogues “insulting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Fareeda Begum, the woman teacher who was involved in the staging of the play.

As per school sources, the police came to the institution in the evening and interrogated the staff and children for a couple of hours before taking the women with them. The police said the accused would be produced before the magistrate on Thursday night itself.Following a complaint by Neelesh Rakshyala and based on the video clip that went viral, the New Town police had booked a sedition case.

It was alleged in the complaint that Shaheen School children staged a play on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in which the anti-Modi dialogues were delivered.