Karnataka

Two women arrested in Bidar sedition case

more-in

As per school sources, the police came to the institution in the evening and interrogated the staff and children for a couple of hours before taking the women with them.

The Bidar police on Thursday arrested Anuja Minsa, mother of a girl student who played a role in a controversial play in a private school and allegedly delivered dialogues “insulting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Fareeda Begum, the woman teacher who was involved in the staging of the play.

As per school sources, the police came to the institution in the evening and interrogated the staff and children for a couple of hours before taking the women with them. The police said the accused would be produced before the magistrate on Thursday night itself.Following a complaint by Neelesh Rakshyala and based on the video clip that went viral, the New Town police had booked a sedition case.

It was alleged in the complaint that Shaheen School children staged a play on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in which the anti-Modi dialogues were delivered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 6:34:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-women-arrested-in-bidar-sedition-case/article30697246.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY