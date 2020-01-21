Two with weapons held at KSRTC bus stand

The Channarayapatna police, on Tuesday, took two people with lethal weapons into custody at the KSRTC bus stand and later found them to be accused in a murder case reported in Mandya. The arrested are Kishan and Maneesh, from Rajasthan. They allegedly murdered a person in Mandya West Police Station limits on Monday. The police recovered a pistol from them.

The two were hired killers. They travelled to Kunigal via Bengaluru after the crime, to get money from another accused, who allegedly hired them. However, while getting off the bus at Kunigal, they forgot to take their bag with the weapon in it. The bus was heading to Dharmasthala via Channarayapatna. They contacted officers at Kunigal bus stop and with their help asked the KSRTC staff at Channarayapatna bus-stand to keep the bag with them so that they could collect it later.

The KSRTC staff at Channarayapatna got the bag when the bus reached the town at night but were suspicious of it. When they checked the bag out of curiosity they noticed a pistol. They informed the local police. The police waited for the accused to reach Channarayapatna and later arrested them.