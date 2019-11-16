Two wild elephants captured

In an operation that lasted nearly four hours, the Forest Department officials on Saturday tranquillised and captured two wild male elephants near Kalenahalli in Pandavapura taluk of the district.

The pachyderms had been destroying crops in the vicinity of Kadaba and Kalenahalli villages in Pandavapura as well as some villages in K.R. Pet taluk since three days, said the Forest Department officials.

A contingent of the Forest Department employees, veterinarians, and tranquilliser experts visited the place and launched the operation to trace the animals.

Five trained elephants – Ganesha, Krishna, Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy and Dhananjaya – from Dubare elephant camp were also used in the operation.

“We will take a decision on releasing the elephants into Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary or other forest areas after confirming/monitoring their health conditions at the elephant camp,” an officer said.