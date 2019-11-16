Two wild elephants captured

In an operation that lasted nearly four hours, the Forest Department officials on Saturday tranquillised and captured two wild male elephants near Kalenahalli in Pandavapura taluk of the district.
The pachyderms had been destroying crops in the vicinity of Kadaba and Kalenahalli villages in Pandavapura as well as some villages in K.R. Pet taluk since three days, said the Forest Department officials.
A contingent of the Forest Department employees, veterinarians, and tranquilliser experts visited the place and launched the operation to trace the animals.
Five trained elephants – Ganesha, Krishna, Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy and Dhananjaya – from Dubare elephant camp were also used in the operation.
“We will take a decision on releasing the elephants into Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary or other forest areas after confirming/monitoring their health conditions at the elephant camp,” an officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor