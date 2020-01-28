Two, who visited China, under medical supervision

Two people who visited China and came to India ten days ago have been kept under medical supervision in the city. Their samples will be sent to Pune for investigation for exposure to the Coronavirus.

A bulletin issued stated that six passengers – four Chinese and two Indians – are under house quarantine and are asymptomatic. They will be observed for 28 days.

Earlier this week, a middle-aged person from Bengaluru, who returned from Wuhan city in China on January 19, was kept under observation at the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and tested negative for coronavirus.