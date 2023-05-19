ADVERTISEMENT

Two who murdered bus driver arrested

May 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, who wanted to gain notoriety by carrying out a murder in broad daylight in Kalaburagi, have been arrested by the police. They murdered a bus driver on May 11.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that the police have arrested both the accused 23-year-old Bhimashankar Sharanappa Kattimani (also known as Jai Bheem) of Nippani village and 20-year-old Basavaraj R. Parappagol of Jogur village in the district.

The youths killed a 45-year-old bus driver in a thickly populated area near the city bus stand in the market area in the afternoon on May 11.

The deceased was identified as Nagaiah Mathapati. He was a bus driver with the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation.

Following a drunken brawl with a man identified as Dinesh in Azadpur village on the outskirts of the city, both the accused reached the market bus stand with a weapon to kill Dinesh. However, in a drunken state, the two stabbed bus driver Nagaiah Mathapati to death and fled from the scene.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were influenced by the lifestyle of rowdies and wanted to imitate them. They killed the bus driver Mathapati instead of Dinesh, the police said.

