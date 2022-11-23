Two-wheelers to 28,000 youth in Karnataka to take up self-employment

November 23, 2022 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari says that two-wheelers help self-employed people in transportation of goods

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of two-wheelers. The cost of each vehicle would be ₹70,000. The subsidy for each two-wheeler would be ₹50,000 while a bank loan would comprise the remaining ₹20,000. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Karnataka Government has decided to provide 28,000 two-wheelers to jobless youth of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe to enable them to take up self-employment activities.

The cost of each vehicle would be ₹70,000. The subsidy for each two-wheeler would be ₹50,000 while a bank loan would comprise the remaining ₹20,000. The total cost of this exercise is estimated to be ₹210 crore.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, who held a video-conference with officials of the department, said two-wheelers help self-employed people in transportation of goods.

Support our reporting.
The Minister directed officials to take steps to distribute 100 two-wheelers in each legislative Assembly constituency of Karnataka. The vehicles would help youth to take up petty businesses related to fishing, garments and vegetables.  

Candidates have to submit an application through the Seva Sindu portal. So far, the government has received 8,432 applications.

