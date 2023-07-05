Two-wheelers, three-wheelers likely to be banned on Expressway to reduce accidents

July 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the light of high incidence of fatal accidents on the newly inaugurated National Highway 275 (Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway), a proposal to ban movement of two-wheelers and three-wheelers on the road is being considered by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to reduce accidents involving slow moving vehicles.

High fatality

As per the data given by the State government to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, since January this year, the highway has witnessed 512 accidents in which 123 persons have died while 585 have sustained grievous injuries. March, April and May -- when traffic movement was high due to holiday season -- have accounted for high number of fatalities with 26, 22 and 30 deaths, respectively, reported in sections between Bengaluru to Nidughatta and Nidughatta to Mysuru.

In the Bengaluru-Nidughatta section, 245 accidents have been reported in which 57 persons have died and 281 have suffered grievous injuries. In the Nidughatta-Mysuru section, 267 accidents have been reported in which 66 persons have died and 304 have suffered grievous injuries.

Two big reasons

In a reply given to a question by Janata Dal ( Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda, Public Works Minister Satish Jharkiholi blamed overspeeding of vehicles and lack of lane discipline as two big reasons for accidents. “Vehicles are exceeding the speed limit of 100 kmph on the highway. To reduce accidents between slow and fast moving vehicles, a proposal to ban two-wheeler and three-wheeler traffic on the road is before the Highways Ministry,” he has said, adding that boards depicting road signs are being increased.

The Minister also said that four ambulances - two for each sections - with nurses have been provided to ensure that they reach the accident spots within 20 minutes of the accident being reported. Besides, four patrol vehicles - two for each section- have been deployed to provide roadside assistance in case of vehicle breakdown.

