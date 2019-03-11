Two-wheeler towing by ‘Tigers’ suspended in Mysuru

In the wake of public criticism over towing of two-wheelers for wrongful parking, the Mysuru city traffic police have suspended the operation of ‘Tigers’ (towing vehicles).

‘Tigers’ used to confiscate vehicles parked in no-parking areas and those parked in a haphazard manner without giving “reasonable reason” for their action. They would also not give the vehicle owners an opportunity to explain their case, despite the fact that the city is faced with a scarcity of dedicated parking spaces.

Locals had described the ‘Tigers’ operation as a “nuisance” and “inconvenience” to the public as the vehicles, hired from private operators by the police, used to take away vehicles without leaving any information for owners.

The system of towing vehicles was introduced about 10 years ago and the operation was first started in Devaraja traffic police station; it was replicated by other traffic police stations over the years.

The confiscated two-wheelers were dumped at the respective traffic police stations and the owners had to get them released after paying a mandatory penalty. Senior citizens and women riders were inconvenienced by this operation even though they were ready to pay up for flouting traffic rules.

Moreover, the vehicle owners were never given an opportunity at the time of confiscation to explain their case, with the attendants often telling them curtly to visit the police station in order to get back their vehicles.

Recently, a photograph of a towing vehicle found wrongly parked in a no-parking area went viral, inviting public criticism over the manner in which the system was working. Many felt that the city centres were faced with shrinking parking spaces and no action had been taken to ensure ample parking — something which could address the issue of wrongful parking.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G.N. Mohan said the ‘Tigers’ operation has been suspended and the police have proposed to make use of their own vehicles for taking away wrongly parked vehicles. The police are also contemplating using wheel-locking system to discourage people from illegal parking.