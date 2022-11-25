Two-wheeler thieves arrested

November 25, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka police busted a gang of two men stealing scooters using various modus operandi. The arrested have been identified as Yasin Baig, 22, and Imran Khan, 24, both residents of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo had approached Mohammed Naseef, a resident of Yelahanka, over an advertisement he had placed on an online website to sell his scooter. The duo took the scooter on a test drive never to return. The police arrested the duo and recovered ₹15 lakh worth 19 scooters. 

The duo lifted scooters parked in front of houses, targeted those placing ads online, made away with scooters taking them on a test drive, and stole several app-based scooters after booking them online using fake credentials. The police have claimed to have cracked several cases reported in Banaswadi, V.V. Puram, HSR Layout, KR Puram, Doddaballapur, Yeshwantpur, and other areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another case, the Nandini Layout police arrested bike lifters Amruth Gowda, 19, and Srinivas, 22, both residents of Nelamangala and recovered ₹2 lakh-worth four bikes and claimed to have cracked four two-wheeler theft cases reported in Nandini Layout, Nelamangala, and Madanayakanahalli. The duo had recently lost their jobs, sources said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US