Two-wheeler thieves arrested

November 25, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka police busted a gang of two men stealing scooters using various modus operandi. The arrested have been identified as Yasin Baig, 22, and Imran Khan, 24, both residents of the city.

The duo had approached Mohammed Naseef, a resident of Yelahanka, over an advertisement he had placed on an online website to sell his scooter. The duo took the scooter on a test drive never to return. The police arrested the duo and recovered ₹15 lakh worth 19 scooters.

The duo lifted scooters parked in front of houses, targeted those placing ads online, made away with scooters taking them on a test drive, and stole several app-based scooters after booking them online using fake credentials. The police have claimed to have cracked several cases reported in Banaswadi, V.V. Puram, HSR Layout, KR Puram, Doddaballapur, Yeshwantpur, and other areas.

In another case, the Nandini Layout police arrested bike lifters Amruth Gowda, 19, and Srinivas, 22, both residents of Nelamangala and recovered ₹2 lakh-worth four bikes and claimed to have cracked four two-wheeler theft cases reported in Nandini Layout, Nelamangala, and Madanayakanahalli. The duo had recently lost their jobs, sources said.