Two washed away in the Ghataprabha

July 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Two people were washed away in the Ghataprabha river when they tried to cross the bridge in Avaradi village in Belagavi district on Monday.

A 30-year-old Channappa Avaradi and his 25-year-old pillion rider Durgavva were trying to cross the river on the small bridge.

They misjudged the force of the water flowing on it and tried to rush through the waters. But they were washed away.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel have launched a search for the bodies. A case has been registered.