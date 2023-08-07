HamberMenu
Two waiting to catch a bus die after being hit by car, another injured

August 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men who were waiting to catch a bus were killed and another injured when they were hit by a car on National Highway 48 at Neeralagi village of Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

Anger over the accident and the delay in ambulance reaching the spot resulted in residents of the village blocking the national highway for over half an hour. It was only after senior officials of the district administration and the Police Department rushed to the spot and pacified them, the villagers withdrew their protest.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Virupakshappa Kali and 55-year-old Chidanand Sherwad, both residents of Neeralagi village.

Basanagouda Shivanagouda, resident of Honnapur village, who has suffered injuries, is being treated at the District Hospital. All the three were waiting by the roadside to catch a bus to Shiggaon, when the car hit them.

The residents said that if the ambulance had come in time, Chidanand Sherwad could have been saved. They said that there is no proper safety measure for those waiting to catch buses on the highway.

Tadas Police have registered a case.

