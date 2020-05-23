Two villages declared containment zones

RAICHUR

23 May 2020 21:40 IST

R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, has said that after 39 fresh cases were reported in the district, it was decided to take all preventive measures.

As a result, Maliyabad village in Raichur taluk, where a two-year-old baby tested positive although she does not have any travel history, has been declared as a containment zone preventing any person from entering or existing the area.

He was addressing at a press conference here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumar said that the district has reached up to 65 cases, including 39 (plus one which was reported in the evening bulletin) and therefore, people should cooperate with the administration by maintaining social distance and following the guidelines issued.

He said that Singanodi village was also declared as containment zone after P-1837, a 42-year-old male, visited the village.

Woman from A.P.

In another incident, a 52-year-old woman from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, had visited Idapanur village. Therefore, samples of the woman were collected and sent for examination, he added.