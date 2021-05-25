Two vaccine firms respond to Karnataka’s global tender

BENGALURU

25 May 2021 00:17 IST

Two vaccine manufacturers have responded to the global tender floated by the State government to procure vaccine against COVID-19, which is currently in short supply. The deadline for the vaccine manufacturers to respond to the tender ended on Monday evening.

Karnataka has sought two crore doses of vaccine to augment its supply through the global tender, which has been split into four tenders of 50 lakh doses each.

Government sources told The Hindu that they were yet to open the documents submitted by the companies to understand the response of the vaccine manufacturers. The sources also did not reveal the names of the manufacturers.

Advertising

Advertising

Karnataka is among the nearly half a dozen States that floated global tenders to procure vaccines as the supply from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin, respectively, is not enough to meet the demand. Karnataka has already placed orders to purchase two crore Covishield vials and one crore Covaxin vials. Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have floated tenders, while others are set to call.