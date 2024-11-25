Two unnatural deaths, including a woman found dead in bathroom

A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her friend’s house at Adepete in Nelamangala on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lakhsmi, a native of Tirupathi. She had come with her husband to attend a family function in Malleswaram and stayed at her friend’s house.

On Sunday, she went to use the washroom and did not return. Later, the family members found her unconscious and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

The Nelamangala town police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

In another incident, a 50-year-old carpenter allegedly ended his life at a lodge in Koramangala on Monday. He was identified as Jayaram, a native of Udupi.

Police said that Jayaram, along with his brother and a few others, was staying at the lodge as they were in the city looking for a carpentry work. On Sunday morning, Jayaram’s body was found inside the bathroom. Jayaram is survived by his wife in Udupi.

Probe revealed that he was a chronic alcoholic and under treatment for addiction. The Koramangala police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help).

