Two more primary contacts of U.K. returnees test positive

Special Correspondent

13 January 2021 02:11 IST

Two more primary contacts of U.K. returnees have tested positive for the new strain taking the total number of new strain cases to 13 in the State. The two new cases are from Bengaluru. With this, a total of four primary contacts have tested positive for the new strain so far.

V. Ravi, nodal officer for genetic confirmation for SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka who is also a member of the State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), said, the samples of the five returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday have been sent for genome sequencing today. So far, a total of 45 U.K. returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested RT-PCR positive.

Meanwhile, the State on Tuesday reported 751 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,28,806. With five deaths, the toll rose to 12,149.

Advertising

Advertising

This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,183 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,07,729. Of the remaining 8,909 active patients, 203 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.66%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 384 cases, taking its tally to 3,93,247. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,350. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,639. As many as 1,10,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 99,162 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,54,85,359.