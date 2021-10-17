Two Ugandan women escape from State home for women in Mysuru

They had been sent to the State Home for Women on August 19

Two women from Uganda, who had been detained at the State Home for Women in the City, have escaped from the premises on October 16 night.

Sources in the State Home for Women at Vijaynagar in Mysuru said the two women had been detained by the Hennur police in Bengaluru two months ago allegedly for overstaying without visa. They had been sent to the State Home for Women in Mysuru on August 19.

They pushed the security guards aside and took to their heels around 10.40 pm on October 16 night, the sources added.