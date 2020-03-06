Karnataka

Two tuskers to track leopard in Tumakuru district

Two tuskers from Nagarahole forest were brought to Tumakuru on Thursday to help capture the man-eater leopard at Baichenahalli in Tumakuru district.

Range Forest Officer Natraj H.L. told The Hindu that the two elephants, Krishna and Ganesha, would start combing on Friday. Twenty-five cages and camera traps have been placed where the leopards are frequently sighted. A team from Hassan headed by veterinary doctor is camping in the district to tranquillize the leopard once caught.

A three-year-old girl was killed by the leopard on February 29 in Baichenahalli.

