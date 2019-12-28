2 Tumakuru anganwadi children sustain burns

Two children sustained burns after a cooker whistle burst and dal spilled out in the kitchen of an aganwadi centre at Mayasandra, Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district, on Saturday.
Teacher absent
Nikhil Gowda, 3, and Dhavan, 4, sustained minor burns on their legs. As anganwadi teacher Nethravati had not come to the anganwadi, helper Parvathamma had to look after the children and also cook for them.
The parents have complained to the Child Development Project Officer against Nethravathi, who they alleged was irregular.
Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department S. Nataraj told The Hindu that the children are being treated for burns. An inquiry would be conducted into the incident and action taken against the guilty, he said.
