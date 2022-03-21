Two trains on Mysuru-Bengaluru line delayed due to disruption in power supply

Officials of South Western Railway (SWR) said that, around 9 a.m., a cable of the overhead electricity supply line was found hanging near the Nayandahalli foot overbridge in Bengaluru

Operations of Mysuru-Bengaluru MEMU train (06256) and Chamundi Express (16215) got delayed due to power supply failure in Bengaluru on March 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Hundreds of commuters, including many office-goers, were inconvenienced on a busy Monday morning by the delay in the operations of two trains on the Bengaluru–Mysuru line owing to disruption in power supply.

Officials of South Western Railway (SWR) said that, around 9 a.m., a cable of the overhead electricity supply line was found hanging near the Nayandahalli foot overbridge. Power supply was restored in 30 minutes. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Singh said that the reason for disruption in power supply is being investigated.

‘Operations of Mysuru-Bengaluru MEMU train (06256) and Chamundi Express (16215) got delayed due to power supply failure. Our officials are investigating the cause,” said Mr. Singh.

Every day, hundreds of people travel in trains to reach Bengaluru from Ramanagaram, Bidadi and other areas. Several office-goers, who were impacted by the delay on March 21, rushed to Jnanabharthi metro station to catch a metro train to reach the city.

However, the official maintained that no one was de-boarded from the train. “Some of the passengers voluntarily de-boarded the train after it was stopped. After restoring power supply, both the trains reached KSR Bengaluru,” he said.

This is the second incident of failure in power supply in the Bengaluru division of SWR in March. On March 9, hundreds of passengers were stranded at KSR City Railway Station in Bengaluru after more than 20 train services were delayed owing to disruption in electricity supply.