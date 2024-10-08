ADVERTISEMENT

Two trains get temporary stoppage to meet Dasara rush

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

To clear rush of passenger traffic during Mysuru’s famous Dasara festival, South Western Railway has decided to provide temporary stoppages for Train Nos 17301/17302 Mysuru-Belagavi-Mysuru Daily Express as follows: Train No 17301 Mysuru-Belagavi Daily Express, journey commencing from Mysuru from October 9 to October 13, will have temporary stoppages at Belagula (arrival 9.43 p.m./departure 9.44 p.m.), Sagarkatte (9.56 p.m./9.57 p.m.), Hosa Agrahara (10.29 p.m./10.30 p.m.), Akkihebbalu (10.37 p.m./10.38 p.m.), Birahalli Halt (10.43 p.m./10.44 p.m.) and Mavinkere (11.09 p.m./11.10 p.m.).

Train No 17302 Belagavi-Mysuru Daily Express, journey commencing from Belagavi on October 11, will have temporary stoppages at Mavinkere (3.22 a.m./3.23 a.m.), Birahalli Halt (4.02 a.m./4.03 a.m.), Akkihebbalu (4.09 a.m./4.10 a.m.), Hosa Agrahara (4.18 a.m./4.19 a.m.), Sagarkatte (4.45 a.m./4.46 a.m.) and Belagula (4.59 a.m./5 a.m.).

These additional halts have been provided to ensure a smooth travel for passengers attending the Dasara festival, said a release.

