Two trains get temporary stoppage to meet Dasara rush

To clear rush of passenger traffic during Mysuru’s famous Dasara festival, South Western Railway has decided to provide temporary stoppages for Train Nos 17301/17302 Mysuru-Belagavi-Mysuru Daily Express as follows: Train No 17301 Mysuru-Belagavi Daily Express, journey commencing from Mysuru from October 9 to October 13, will have temporary stoppages at Belagula (arrival 9.43 p.m./departure 9.44 p.m.), Sagarkatte (9.56 p.m./9.57 p.m.), Hosa Agrahara (10.29 p.m./10.30 p.m.), Akkihebbalu (10.37 p.m./10.38 p.m.), Birahalli Halt (10.43 p.m./10.44 p.m.) and Mavinkere (11.09 p.m./11.10 p.m.).

Train No 17302 Belagavi-Mysuru Daily Express, journey commencing from Belagavi on October 11, will have temporary stoppages at Mavinkere (3.22 a.m./3.23 a.m.), Birahalli Halt (4.02 a.m./4.03 a.m.), Akkihebbalu (4.09 a.m./4.10 a.m.), Hosa Agrahara (4.18 a.m./4.19 a.m.), Sagarkatte (4.45 a.m./4.46 a.m.) and Belagula (4.59 a.m./5 a.m.).

These additional halts have been provided to ensure a smooth travel for passengers attending the Dasara festival, said a release.