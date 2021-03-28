Two tipper trucks seized for illegal sand transportation

Mangaluru

28 March 2021 01:21 IST

The Ullal police on Saturday seized two tipper trucks that were allegedly transporting sand illegally to Kerala. Acting on information, sub-inspector T.R. Pradeep stopped the trucks near Koragajja Gudi at Kotekar on NH-66, said a communique.

While the driver of one truck fled, the other driver confessed that the sand was loaded from a place near Mudipu and was being transported to Kerala.

