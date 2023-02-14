Two tigers that killed three people tranquilised, shifted out of Nagarahole

February 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Two tigers that attacked and killed three persons in the recent past were tranquilised and captured in Nagarahole on Tuesday.

While one tiger was involved in the death of two persons - a tribal man and his grandson - within a span of 12 hours between Sunday and Monday near Kutta, another tiger had attacked and killed a youth at Balle in D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole last month.

B.N.N. Murthy, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle, said that over 150 people were deployed near Kutta for the combing operations, which commenced soon after a tribal boy named Chetan was killed by the tiger on Sunday evening.

Pressure to kill

But the same tiger attacked and killed Chetan’s grandfather Raju on Monday morning and the authorities were under pressure to shoot and kill the animal. However, relentless combing operation led the staff to zero-in on the tiger, which was earlier sighted on Monday but had retreated into the jungles due to the commotion created by the crowd.

Mr. Murthy said both the tigers involved in conflict situation were found to be injured. Veterinarians who had split into different groups were successful in darting and tranquilising them.

Role of elephants

Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, assisted by three other elephants at Kutta, Arjuna assisted by two other elephants at D.B. Kuppe, besides 30 field staff, were part of the operations.

The elephants scoured the thick vegetation and sniffed out the tigers which was darted by the veterinarians and tranquilised before being transferred to a cage and shifted to Chamundi Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli on the outskirts of Mysuru.

With this, the Forest Department has captured three tigers in and around Nagarahole in one month.

Combing will continue at Kallahalla range of Nagarahole and Ponnampet and Tithimathi range of Virajpet divisions as there are two more tigers on the prowl against whom there are complaints of cattle-kill.