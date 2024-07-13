GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two theatre artistes selected for Ranga Sangama Award

Published - July 13, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two senior theatre artistes – Radhika Bevinakatti and Purushottam Handyal – have been selected for the Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike State-level annual award for 2024. 

The secretary of the Kala Vedike Sujata Jangamshetty in a release in Kalaburagi on Saturday stated that senior theatre artist Radhika V. Bevinakatti from Haveri district will be conferred the ‘Matoshree Subhadradevi Award’ while senior theatre actor Purushottam Handyal from Ballari district will be honoured with the ‘S.B. Jangamshetty Award’ during the 11th edition of Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike Annual Awards in Kalaburagi city July 18. The award carries a cash prize of ₹10,000 and a citation.

Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, will be the chief guest at the award function. Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman K.V. Nagaraj Murthy would felicitate the awardees.

Dr. Jangamshetty said that the objective of the award is to recognise the efforts of senior stage and folk artists, and musicians across the State who have contributed to theatre.

Awardees

Radhika Bevinakatti from Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district has been working in different commercial theatre companies for over three decades. She was known for her famous roles in commercial theatre plays including Bus Conductor and Belawadi Mallamma.

Purushottam Handyal hailing from Handihal in Ballari district is a theatre actor with over three decades of experience. He was known for his role of Shakuni in the play Ratka Ratri.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / theatre / arts, culture and entertainment / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.