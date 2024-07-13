Two theatre artistes selected for Ranga Sangama Award

Two senior theatre artistes – Radhika Bevinakatti and Purushottam Handyal – have been selected for the Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike State-level annual award for 2024.

The secretary of the Kala Vedike Sujata Jangamshetty in a release in Kalaburagi on Saturday stated that senior theatre artist Radhika V. Bevinakatti from Haveri district will be conferred the ‘Matoshree Subhadradevi Award’ while senior theatre actor Purushottam Handyal from Ballari district will be honoured with the ‘S.B. Jangamshetty Award’ during the 11th edition of Ranga Sangama Kala Vedike Annual Awards in Kalaburagi city July 18. The award carries a cash prize of ₹10,000 and a citation.

Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, will be the chief guest at the award function. Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman K.V. Nagaraj Murthy would felicitate the awardees.

Dr. Jangamshetty said that the objective of the award is to recognise the efforts of senior stage and folk artists, and musicians across the State who have contributed to theatre.

Awardees

Radhika Bevinakatti from Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district has been working in different commercial theatre companies for over three decades. She was known for her famous roles in commercial theatre plays including Bus Conductor and Belawadi Mallamma.

Purushottam Handyal hailing from Handihal in Ballari district is a theatre actor with over three decades of experience. He was known for his role of Shakuni in the play Ratka Ratri.