Two teenagers drowned

In a tragic incident, two teenagers who had gone to wash their cattle are said to have drowned in a tank at Kyarakoppa village near Dharwad. Although the mishap occurred on Monday evening, it came to light only on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mrutyunjaya Kamadhenu (14) and Rohit Pujari (13) of Kyarakoppa village. They had ventured into the tank, which was filled with water to the brim, to wash their cattle. The parents launched a search for the boys, after the cattle returned home.

Residents, who also joined the search, later informed the police. The Dharwad Rural Police, who were alerted, brought expert swimmers who then retrieved the bodies from the tank. A case has been registered at the Dharwad Rural Police Station.