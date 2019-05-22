Two teams to monitor rain emergencies in Kodagu, DK

The State government has formed two swift response teams to handle rain related emergencies in the coming months. The teams will be ready in Kodagu and Dakishna Kannada districts from May 25. According to an official release, this was one of the decisions taken by a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande on Tuesday.
Tahsildars have been empowered to provide drinking water through tankers in urban and rural areas.
Mr. Deshpande directed officers to ensure that there was enough drinking water for people and livestock. Jobs, fodder and timely release of subsidies to farmers are the focus.
Mr. Deshpande called for constant monitoring for drinking water supply in particular from existing private borewells.
