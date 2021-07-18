Two teachers killed in road accident

Belagavi

18 July 2021 19:56 IST

Two high school teachers were killed in a road accident on the Ring Road here on Saturday. K.H. Huddar (58) and Sanganagouda Patil (50) died on the spot when their motorcycle hit a lorry.

The two teachers were returning to Vijayapura to participate in a meeting to prepare for SSLC examinations. They were returning to the village to prepare for the examination that begins on Monday.

The bodies were found near their motorcycle. The lorry driver ran away after abandoning his vehicle. He will be traced, the police said. A case has been registered at the City Traffic Police Station.

