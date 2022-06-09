Two teachers killed in accident

Two retired teachers who were returning after attending a wedding were killed in an accident on National Highway 4 at Noolvi Cross near Hubballi.

The deceased were proceeding to Hubballi on a two-wheeler, when a speeding truck hit them. While one person breathed his last midway to the hospital, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Devendrappa Basappa Harakuni, 70, and Gangappa Yallappa Sakranaikar, 67, both former physical education teachers.

Taking exception to recurring accidents on the road stretch, the residents and farmers of Noolvi, Belagali and surrounding villages have decided to block National Highway 4 at the accident spot on Friday demanding a flyover.