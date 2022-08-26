Two teachers from Karnataka get national award

Two teachers from Karnataka have got the National Teachers Award-2022 from the Union Ministry of Education.

G. Ponsankari, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Tumakuru, and Umesh T.P., GLPS, Amruthapura, Chitradurga district, are the two teachers.

Ms. Ponsankari is originally from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. She got her first appointment at KV, IFFCO, Gandhidham, in 1995. Then she worked in KV, IISc. campus in Bengaluru till 2019, and was transferred to Tumakuru KV.

Mr. Umesh, born in Todaranalu village, Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district, was chosen for overall development of his school.

Amruthapura is a remote village 35 km away from the district headquarters. The village has no bus service and there is a train station without any halt. Mr. Umesh, who has been working in the school for 12 years, developed the school infrastructure, including building, toilets, drinking water, and school compound, with the support of various NGOs and other organisations without seeking a single rupee from the department.

He has also written six books and got the State Uttam Teacher Award in 2021.

Mr. Umesh told The Hindu, “I never blamed either the government or the department for lack of infrastructure in the school. Twelve years back, I was teaching the students in tin sheds. Then, with the help of various NGOs, we constructed the building and they provided all the basic infrastructure. Today, our students are giving programmes on All India Radio.”