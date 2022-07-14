Two Tamil plays to be staged on Sunday in Bengaluru
Two Tamil plays will be staged in Bengaluru on Sunday, July 17.
According to a release, Tom Mediaas will present “Perumale - 2”, written by G. Radhakrishnan, and directed by S. Sureshwar, actor, at 4 p.m. UAA will present “Charukesi”, written by Venkat, and directed by Y.G. Mahendra, at 7 p.m.
Both the plays will be staged at Krishnadevaraya Hall, behind Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, in the city.
Tickets are priced at ₹1,000 and ₹700.
