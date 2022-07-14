Karnataka

Two Tamil plays to be staged on Sunday in Bengaluru

Two Tamil plays will be staged in Bengaluru on Sunday, July 17.

According to a release, Tom Mediaas will present “Perumale - 2”, written by G. Radhakrishnan, and directed by S. Sureshwar, actor, at 4 p.m.  UAA will present “Charukesi”, written by Venkat, and directed by Y.G. Mahendra, at 7 p.m. 

Both the plays will be staged at Krishnadevaraya Hall, behind Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, in the city.

Tickets are priced at ₹1,000 and ₹700. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 6:25:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-tamil-plays-to-be-staged-on-sunday-in-bengaluru/article65639704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY