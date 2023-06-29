Two taken into custody for performing bike stunts and causing accident

June 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hassan police took two people into custody after their stunts on a motorcycle left two girls injured in Hassan city on Wednesday night. The two, while performing bike stunts, hit another two-wheeler.

The police took Shakeer Ahmed, 23, and a 17-year-old boy into custody. They are natives of a village near Halebid in Belur taluk. They were allegedly exhibiting bike stunts near Sahyadri Theatre. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Hassan.

Police constable Sathish, who was on duty at the time, has filed a complaint with Hassan Town Police. Recently, the police conducted a special drive to stop wheeling and other bike stunts on city roads. The police had seized 26 bikes and booked cases against the riders.