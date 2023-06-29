HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two taken into custody for performing bike stunts and causing accident

June 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police took two people into custody after their stunts on a motorcycle left two girls injured in Hassan city on Wednesday night. The two, while performing bike stunts, hit another two-wheeler.

The police took Shakeer Ahmed, 23, and a 17-year-old boy into custody. They are natives of a village near Halebid in Belur taluk. They were allegedly exhibiting bike stunts near Sahyadri Theatre. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Hassan.

Police constable Sathish, who was on duty at the time, has filed a complaint with Hassan Town Police. Recently, the police conducted a special drive to stop wheeling and other bike stunts on city roads. The police had seized 26 bikes and booked cases against the riders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.