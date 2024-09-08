Two swindlers claiming to be CBI officers arrested

Police officers have arrested two men who collected money from some people after falsely claiming that they are CBI officers.

A team of officers arrested Paban Kumar Borpatra and Zakir Bor from Bhanmukh Pattar village in Shivasagar district of Assam. They collected over ₹1 crore from a doctor in Chitradurga.

They were presented before a court on Saturday.

The accused threatened the doctor that his hospital will be raided as he is involved in a money laundering case.

The victim believed the accused and transferred money to an account given to him by the accused.

Once he realised that he was duped, he approached the police.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Ranjith Bandaru told reporters that investigation is on and more arrests may happen, if necessary.

