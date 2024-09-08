GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two swindlers claiming to be CBI officers arrested

Published - September 08, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers have arrested two men who collected money from some people after falsely claiming that they are CBI officers.

A team of officers arrested Paban Kumar Borpatra and Zakir Bor from Bhanmukh Pattar village in Shivasagar district of Assam. They collected over ₹1 crore from a doctor in Chitradurga.

They were presented before a court on Saturday.

The accused threatened the doctor that his hospital will be raided as he is involved in a money laundering case.

The victim believed the accused and transferred money to an account given to him by the accused.

Once he realised that he was duped, he approached the police.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Ranjith Bandaru told reporters that investigation is on and more arrests may happen, if necessary.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.