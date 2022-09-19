Two students washed away in Tungabhadra canal in Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT
Two students were washed away in the Tungabhadra Left Branch Canal (TLBC) while two others swam out of the water when they were taking photos near Kalmala village in Raichur district of Karnataka on September 18.
The deceased are Sujit, 18, and Vaibhav, 18. The ones who survived are Nagendra and Tarun.
It is said that the youths slipped into the canal while they were taking a photo. All of them are students of a private PU college in Raichur and were out on a day trip, sources said.
The police and fire and emergency service personnel recovered the bodies on September 19.
A case was registered in Raichur Rural police station.