Two students washed away in Tungabhadra canal in Karnataka

Ravikumar Naraboli September 19, 2022 16:28 IST

It is said that the youths slipped into the canal while they were taking a photo

Tail-end of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal that irrigates around 6 lakh acres in Koppal and Raichur districts in northern Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SANTOSHSAGAR

Two students were washed away in the Tungabhadra Left Branch Canal (TLBC) while two others swam out of the water when they were taking photos near Kalmala village in Raichur district of Karnataka on September 18. The deceased are Sujit, 18, and Vaibhav, 18. The ones who survived are Nagendra and Tarun. It is said that the youths slipped into the canal while they were taking a photo. All of them are students of a private PU college in Raichur and were out on a day trip, sources said. The police and fire and emergency service personnel recovered the bodies on September 19. A case was registered in Raichur Rural police station.



