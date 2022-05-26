Two students killed in road accident

Two schoolchildren were killed when a car rammed a group of students that was walking back home from school at Kyadigeri Cross in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

The deceased were Netravati Ragate and Anjali Soodi, both 14 and students of eighth standard in a private school in Aihole village.

Three students were injured in the road accident. All the students were going to Chillapur from Aihole. A case has been registered.