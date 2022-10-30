Two students killed, another injured in a road accident

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 30, 2022 13:45 IST

The rider lost control of the bike when the side stand touched a cement block. The bike rammed into the parapet wall and the two pillion riders were tossed up in the air, falling off the flyover and crashing on to the road below. file photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Two students pursuing a postgraduate course in National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) were killed, while another was injured when they lost control over the motorcycle they were riding triples on, in a freak accident at the flyover near Raithara Santhe on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Amol Pramod Amte, 29, from Maharastra and Amith Singh from New Delhi. The rider of the motorcycle Sourav Deb, 28, from Rajasthan sustained injuries and is said to be out of danger.

The trio, students of NIFT in HSR, had borrowed the motorcycle from Sourav Deb’s brother and had all gone to Nandi hills in the same vehicle.

On the way back, Sourav, who was riding the bike, lost control of the vehicle as the side stand, which was sticking out, touched a cement block. The bike rammed into the parapet wall while Amol and Amith, riding pillion, were tossed up in the air. They fell off the flyover and crashed on to the road below. Passersby rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Amol as brought dead. Amith succumbed to his injuries later.

Sourav, who was wearing a helmet, fell off the bike on the flyover and escaped with minor injuries to his head and hand.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case against Sourav, charging him under death due to negligence (304A),  an act of rash or negligent driving to endanger human life or the personal safety of others (338) and rash driving or riding on a public way (279) of the IPC for further investigations.

