Two students injured on Maharani college campus

October 07, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two students were injured and several vehicles damaged when a car belonging to an English professor crashed into another car and vehicles at the parking lot of the Maharani college campus on Saturday.

The injured students, Ashwini and Nandapriya, both 19-year-old studying in first-year B.Com., were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when the professor, Nagaraj, was trying to park his automatic car. He took the reverse and reportedly pressed the accelerator instead of brake, leading to the accident.

Mr. Nagaraj also sustained minor injury and was treated before being taken into custody for questioning.

The traffic police have taken up a case for further investigation.

